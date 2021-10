PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Pearl on Thursday in connection to a homicide that happened in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 21-year-old Javarus Williams was arrested around noon at the Highland Mobile Home Park on Greenfield Drive in Pearl.

Williams was wanted in connection to the homicide that happened on Overstreet Avenue in Jackson on Wednesday, October 20.

The victim was identified as Jadarius Bracey, 23.