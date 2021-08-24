Man wanted in connection to Lawrence County homicide

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawrence County deputies are working to find a homicide suspect. Keontra Dunn, 22, of Brookhaven, has been accused of killing a 20-year-old Lawrence County man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dunn has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle. They believe a fight led to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Dunn is described as 6’2″ tall and weighs 290 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The last verified sighting of Dunn was on August 22 in Copiah County. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (601) 587-2961, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (601) 833-5231 or the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.