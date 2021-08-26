Man wanted in connection to Natchez homicide arrested

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a Natchez homicide has been arrested almost three weeks after the deadly shooting.

According to the Natchez Democrat, 23-year-old Jadarrius Reed was arrested on Wednesday, August 25 in connection with the shooting death of Kelvin Abraham.

Police said Abraham was shot and killed while inside his vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Road near Concordia Avenue on August 5. He was taken to Merit Health Natchez and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, where he died.

Reed’s arrest comes two days after Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry held a news conference asking for public assistance in finding him.