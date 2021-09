RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find a man wanted in connection to a business burglary.

The incident happened on August 15, 2021. Police said the man was wearing a security uniform for a company based out of Memphis, Tennessee. He was driving a newer model white 2021 Toyota Camry.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

If you know who the man is, contact Ridgeland police at at 601-856-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).