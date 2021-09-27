Man wanted in connection to two stabbings in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a suspect in connection to two stabbings that happened in the city this weekend.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, police are searching for 32-year-old Levon Pinkney.

Police responded to the first stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at a home on Locust Street. They said Donny Myers had been stabbed once in the chest.

About an hour later, police responded to the same location. They said Michael Curtis had also been stabbed by Pinkney.

Curtis was treated and released from the hospital. Myers was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. Police said he is expected to be okay.

If you know where Pinkney is located, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.