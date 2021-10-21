Man wanted in Madison arrested for drug possession in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after finding 240 grams of marijuana during a safety checkpoint.

According to deputies, a black 2006 GMC Canyon approached the checkpoint on October 19. They said the driver, Jerod Stegall, told them he did not have a Mississippi driver’s license.

Deputies said they found Stegall was in possession of the marijuana, and he also had active felony arrest warrants in Madison, Mississippi.

Jerod Stegall (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.