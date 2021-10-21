Man wanted in Madison arrested for drug possession in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after finding 240 grams of marijuana during a safety checkpoint.
According to deputies, a black 2006 GMC Canyon approached the checkpoint on October 19. They said the driver, Jerod Stegall, told them he did not have a Mississippi driver’s license.
Deputies said they found Stegall was in possession of the marijuana, and he also had active felony arrest warrants in Madison, Mississippi.
He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.