Man, woman arrested after chase in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies announced a man and a woman have been arrested after a chase happened this weekend.

According to investigators, Joseph Guillory was arrested early Sunday morning in George County. They said he’s the suspect that led Smith County deputies on a chase from Highway 37 S. to Taylorsville, and then onto Highway 28 toward Mize.

Deputies said Guillory entered onto private property in order to evade law enforcement. He crashed the vehicle and fled the county. The vehicle was discovered crashed into an embankment with the passenger still inside. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Louisiana.

Joseph Guillory (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Bethany L. Freeman (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Guillory will be transported to the Smith County Jail where he will be charged with felony fleeing, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Bethany L. Freeman was also arrested for resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. She is currently being held at the Smith County Jail.