Man, woman arrested after drug bust at Adams County apartment complex

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man and a woman on Friday after they found drugs during a search of an apartment. The search happened at the Holiday Apartments.

Deputies said they found 12 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of marijuana, 33 ecstasy tablets and a loaded .380 pistol inside the master bedroom.

They arrested Dantashia McGuire and George Smith. They have been charged with possession of Sch I (ecstasy) with intent, possession of Sch I (marijuana) with intent, possession of Sch. II (methamphetamine) with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies said three young children were inside the apartment at the time of the arrests.

Investigators said McGuire was also charged with harboring a fugitive. Smith had active felony warrants for two counts of aggravated assault, and deputies had been to the apartment on a previous occasion looking for Smith. They said McGuire knew that Smith had active felony warrants for his arrest.

George Smith (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Dantashia McGuire (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith was out on bond for charges form the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of Sch IV from an incident that happened in April 2021. Smith is also out on felony bond for charges from the Natchez Police Department for four counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm for an incident that happened in June 2019.