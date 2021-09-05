Man, woman arrested after leading Flowood police on chase

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman are in custody after leading Flowood police on a chase Sunday.

According to police, the driver, Labrion Manuel of Louisiana, and passenger, Larika Wolfe of Texas, refused to stop for multiple traffic violations at Flowood Drive and Liberty Road.

As the officers continued to attempt to pull them over, Manuel hit a building and a Flowood police unit. Multiple jurisdictions along with Pearl Police Department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department then assisted in the chase and captured Manuel inside the city limits of Pearl.

Manuel is being charged with felony fleeing, felony aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wolfe is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon. They are being held at the Rankin County Jail without bond.