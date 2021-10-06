Man, woman arrested after shots fired on County Line Road in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman have been arrested after shots were fired in Ridgeland.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Ridgewood Road and County Line Road Wednesday morning. They said there was an argument in the parking lot of Beyond Therapy between the victim and the two suspects.

Police said the victim and the suspects left the parking lot and turned south onto Ridgewood Road. When they turned west onto County Line Road, police said the suspect, 25-year-old Larry Knight, fired shots from the passenger seat of a silver sedan in the direction of the victim. No one was injured.

Ridgeland police identified the driver of the sedan as 22-year-old Lillian Johnson. She was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Knight was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The suspects were both arrested at Forest Ridge Apartments on Beasley Road in Jackson. They will be held without bond until their initial appearance in court.