Man, woman arrested for stealing metal in McComb

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman for allegedly stealing metal from a McComb business.

Deputies responded to Fabricated Pipe Inc. on Frank Oaks Road on Friday, August 6. The suspects had cut the fence in several places and removed the steel. Investigators said some of the missing steel was located at a local recycling center in McComb. According to deputies, more than $8,700 worth of metal was recovered.

On August 7, deputies responded to the McComb Recycling Center on Old Industrial Road after receiving a call about suspicious activity. When they arrived, they found Kayla M. McGowan and Lester L. Smith, Jr. Investigators said deputies found some of the missing steel in the their vehicle.

Deputies also discovered two pill bottles containing 26 dosage units of oxycodone, two baggies of powder cocaine and eight baggies of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Leo Smith (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Kayla McGowan (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

McGowan and Smith were both arrested and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. They’re also facing drug charges.