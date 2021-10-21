Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County after chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman on drug charges.

The arrests happened on October 20 after deputies tried to stop a red Nissan on Highway 98 East. They said the driver, Landis Pate, fled west on Highway 98 and then turned north onto Weaver Road before pulling over.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found meth in the center console. Pate was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and traffic citation. He also has an active felony arrest warrant out of Lawrence County for burglary.

Landis Pate (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Danielle Tolbert (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

The passenger, Danielle Tolbert, was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.