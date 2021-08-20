Man’s bond set at $1M after string of auto burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a series of auto thefts and auto burglaries at two apartment complexes. Police said the incidents happened between August 4-16 at the apartment complexes located off the Highway 18 corridor on the west side of Brandon.

According to investigators, six cars were stolen or burglarizes. Four firearms were stolen during the crimes. Police said the victims’ vehicles were unlocked, and all of the stolen cars had keys/fobs left inside them.

Police were able to identify the suspect, Laquavious Deon Swinney, who was traveling from Jackson to locations in Rankin County. The obtained an arrest warrant for him on Tuesday, August 17.

Later that day, officers from Pearl and Richland Police Departments spotted Swinney and arrested him.

Investigators said two of the stolen cars and two stolen firearms have been recovered in these cases. According to police, Swinney was in possession of the two stolen firearms at the time of his arrest.

Police said Swinney was already out on felony bond for previous charges through Oxford Police Department, including armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and house burglary/home invasion.

In Brandon, Swinney has been charged with four counts of auto theft and one count of auto burglary. His bond was set at $1.1 million for all of the charges. He is currently being held in the Rankin County Jail, and he’s expected to appear in court on August 25.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible in this case.