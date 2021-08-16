Marshand Crisler named interim Hinds County sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors decided Marshand Crisler will be the interim Hinds County Sheriff, after the passing of Lee Vance.

Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Vern O. Gaven and Bobby McGowan voted in favor of Crisler on Monday, while Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham abstained. Archie and Graham had nominated Leon Seals for the position, which was voted down.

The special election for the Hinds County sheriff position will be on November 2, 2021.

Crisler previously served on the Jackson City Council.