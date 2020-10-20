Mayor Toby Barker nominates new HPSD Board of Trustee member

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- On Monday, October 19, Mayor Toby Barker named Neil Rogers as his nominee for the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees.

Rogers’ nomination will be added to the City Council agenda this week and will be voted on by the Hattiesburg City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Rogers is an Attorney and Partner at Jackson, Tullos & Rogers, PLLC where he has worked since 2013 – making partner in 2017. He received his Bachelor of Arts in History from The University of Southern Mississippi in 2009, and went on to earn a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law in 2012 and an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2013.

“I chose Neil because he believes what we want all young families to believe: that the Hattiesburg Public School District can and will provide a world-class education to all who choose public school,” said Barker. “In a metropolitan area where 40% of the population is under 40, having millennials like Neil Rogers and Yolanda Morris on the board help harness our focus directly on the promise of the future and what we must do to hand our children a better Hattiesburg than what we found.”

As a school board member, Rogers will work alongside fellow board members to create district policy and manage the allocation of district resources. He will fill the seat vacated by Carey Varnado. Varnado stepped in to fill an unexpired term at a critical point in the life of the school district and has played a vital role in much of the district’s success.

“Last week, I was asked to define what success looks like for Hattiesburg Public Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Wiliams. “I immediately thought of my own children, who go to bed each night eager to wake up and go to school. That’s the metric I want us to strive for; and, I look forward to working with Mr. Rogers and this board to make sure all 3,000+ students at Hattiesburg Public Schools wake up each morning excited about coming to school to learn.”

Rogers is married to his wife Kelsey, and they have three children: Luke (5) who will start his kindergarten year at Woodley Elementary next fall, Jack (3) and Baby Kate (3-weeks).