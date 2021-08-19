McComb man arrested, charged with attempted murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a man accused of shooting a woman multiple times in July 2021.

Police have charged Anthony Bonds with attempted murder after a 29-year-old woman was shot on LaBranch Street in White Acres. The incident happened on July 20 just before 11:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later moved to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Bonds was arrested on July 21. He is currently being held at Pike County jail on a $250,000.00 bond.