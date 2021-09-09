McComb police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting in the city. The incident happened on July 21, 2021, just before 1:30 p.m. on 25th Street at Venable Street.

Witnesses told police two vehicles were involved in the shooting. The first was a white Ford Crown Victoria, and the second was silver or gray Dodge Charger.

Police said shots were fired from the Dodge Charger into the Crown Victoria. The passenger in the Crown Victoria was shot several times and taken to Southwest Hospital before being transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police said they were able to identify the driver and the passenger of the Dodge Charger as Devin Roberts and Jamarius Malik Matthews.

Matthews was arrested on September 5 and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $101,000 bond.