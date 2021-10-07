MDAH receives $458K grant for Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has awarded a $458,007 grant to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) from the Sustaining the Humanities

through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) program.

“These new grants will provide a lifeline to the country’s colleges and universities, museums, libraries, archives, historical sites and societies, save thousands of jobs in the humanities placed at risk by the

pandemic, and help bring economic recovery to cultural and educational institutions and those

they serve,” said NEH Acting Chairman Adam Wolfson.

The SHARP grant was created to help cultural and educational institutions recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. Funding for this grant is used to retain and rehire workers, as well as reopen sites, facilities, and programs.

MDAH plans to use the funding from the SHARP grant to cover operating cost at the Museum of

Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum as well as expand its digital

engagement initiative.

“We are grateful to our state’s congressional delegation and the Mississippi Humanities Council

for their help and support during the pandemic,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “These

funds will help us expand our public programs and outreach as we emerge from covid.”