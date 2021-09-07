MDEQ awards grants to Hinds County, Madison County & Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) awarded solid waste assistance grants to Hinds County, Madison County and the City of Clinton.

A Solid Waste Assistance Grant to Hinds County of $21,854 that will be used by the county for a solid waste enforcement officer.

A two-year waste tire grant of $60,000 to Hinds County to continue the local waste tire collection program for small quantity generators of waste tires.

Madison County received a solid waste assistance grant of $75,000 that will be used by the county for the collection of household hazardous waste.

The City of Clinton was awarded a $25,000 solid waste assistance grant to be used for the collection of household hazardous waste.

“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and these grants will assist these local governments in improving their management of solid waste,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

The grants are used by local communities for programs to prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps; to aid in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling; and, to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes, and recyclables.