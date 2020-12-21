MDHS Benefit Recovery Unit recoups more than $76k in misallocated funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Benefit Recovery Unit, in cooperation with Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, has recovered $76,598.14 in misallocated child care funds.

The discrepancy was caused by an employee’s misconduct which was self-reported by Hazlehurst UMC and they agreed to pay full restitution to the agency.

“I want to thank the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church for their good faith effort to make this right,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “These cooperative efforts not only protect taxpayer dollars; they ensure these benefits go to the individuals who need them.”

Suspected fraud can be reported MDHS online any time submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line during normal business hours at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

