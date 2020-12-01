MDHS issues RFP for Child Support Enforcement Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Child Support Enforcement Services.

MDHS issued the RFP on Tuesday with responses due by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. MDHS intends to issue an Award Notification on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The anticipated contract term would begin on October 1, 2021 and end September 30, 2026.

The purpose of the RFP is to solicit written proposals for the hiring of a qualified Respondent or Respondents that can most effectively, and cost efficiently provide Child Support Enforcement (CSE) services for cases administered through MDHS’ Division of Child Support Enforcement (DCSE).

“Child Support Enforcement is essential to ensuring families, especially children, receive the financial support they need,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “We are committed to providing statewide service delivery to our clients, and we need competitive proposals from across the state to accomplish that goal.”

MDHS intends to evaluate and award one or more than one contract for the state-wide provision of Child Support Enforcement Services for all 82 counties in the State of Mississippi based on the MDHS Child Support Enforcement Regions described in the RFP.

For the most recent updates on Business Opportunities within the agency, go to https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/solicitation/request-for-proposals-rfp/