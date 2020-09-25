MDOC intends to move some inmates out of a private prison and into a state-owned facility by mid-December

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The head of Mississippi’s troubled prison system says the Department of Corrections intends to move some inmates out of a private prison and into a state-owned facility by mid-December.

Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says the department is spending about $1.5 million and using inmate labor to make repairs to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility so it can be reopened.

Cain says a contractor submitted a $10 million bid to do the work on the facility in Leake County. Cain spoke to legislative budget writers Thursday.

They are starting to work on a spending plan for the year that begins July 1.

