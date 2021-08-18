MDOT announces intermittent closures on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be intermittent closures on U.S. Highway 49 in Simpson County starting Sunday, August 22.

The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. between 11th Avenue and Goodwater Road. The closures will be in 10-minute intervals.

According to leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Cooperative Energy will implement intermittent closures to remove and replace existing utility lines on U.S. 49 just north of Magee.

Drivers are asked to be on high alert for roadside workers.