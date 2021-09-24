MDOT announces lane closures for State Route 13 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating lane closures on State Route 13 in Simpson County.

The closures will happen in both directions between State Route 28 and the Jefferson Davis County line, and the closures will start on Monday, September 27.

MDOT officials said the closures are part of an overlay and safety improvement project. Crews will be clearing trees along SR 13 while faggers direct traffic. Drivers should expect slowdowns and stops in this area.

Officials said the alternating lane closures will remain like this until further notice.