JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the left lane on I-55 North between McDowell Road and Exit 92B in Jackson will temporarily close on Saturday, May 16.

The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MDOT said the closure will allow crews to install concrete barrier walls as needed for the I-20 bridge replacement.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.