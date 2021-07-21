MDOT crews to switch traffic onto new I-20 bridge in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will swap traffic onto the newly constructed I-20 eastbound bridge and roadway between Terry Road and Gallatin Street in Jackson Wednesday evening.

The traffic switch will begin around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 (weather permitting). MDOT officials said drivers should expect alternating lane closures on I-20 E. and I-55 N. between Terry Road and Gallatin Street in Jackson.

They said crews are making preparations in advance to minimize traffic impacts. They will stage a precast barrier walls, temporary striping and cleanup efforts.

According to MDOT, the new bridge is being built on a new alignment to keep closures to a minimum during construction. The existing I-20 bridge will be demolished.

“This project is a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Once complete, the new bridge will improve safety and travel conditions along the entire I-20 corridor.”

Work began on the I-20 eastbound bridge replacement project in March 2020 and remains on track to be completed by summer 2022. The $42.2 million project was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison.