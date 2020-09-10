MDOT: Interstate 20 bridge repairs completed

Video Courtesy: MDOT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has completed bridge repairs on the Interstate 20 eastbound bridge over U.S. Highway 51/State Street between Terry Road and Exit 45 in Jackson.
All lanes of I-20 eastbound are open for travel. MDOT crews will continue monitoring bridge conditions for the remainder of the project.
LATEST STORIES:
- On the campaign trail: Pence in Virginia, Harris in Florida
- Tracking the Tropics: 7 disturbances being monitored, one could impact Florida
- Critically endangered newborn gorilla has died at New Orleans zoo
- NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will not return to 43 car in 2021
- Mississippi Braves to donate $5,000 to Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute