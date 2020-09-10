MDOT: Interstate 20 bridge repairs completed

Video Courtesy: MDOT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has completed bridge repairs on the Interstate 20 eastbound bridge over U.S. Highway 51/State Street between Terry Road and Exit 45 in Jackson.

All lanes of I-20 eastbound are open for travel. MDOT crews will continue monitoring bridge conditions for the remainder of the project.

