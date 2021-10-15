MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced improvements are being made to highways in southwest Mississippi.

“Each of these projects are all geared towards one main goal, improving driver safety. Safety remains MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Ongoing lottery-funded projects throughout the district:

A $3.4 million project to overlay State Route 35 south to U.S. Highway 98, and State Route 13 south from State Route 43 to Highway 98, is underway in Marion County.

A $1.9 million project to overlay nine miles of State Route 42 is moving forward in Jefferson Davis County.

A $1.1 million project to overlay State Route 532 from Oak Grove Road west to Vester Pickering Road in Covington County is set to begin soon.

Crews are also working on a $8.9 million project to replace two bridges on State Route 198 and a $2.3 million bridge preservation project on State Route 35 in Marion County.

There’s also a project to overlay the Monticello Bypass, U.S. Highway 84 from Old Highway 27 east to SR 184, is underway in Lawrence County. Crews are also working on a project to improve driver safety along State Route 13 and overlay the roadway is underway in Simpson County.

In Brookhaven, a project to overlay U.S. Highway 51 through the city is nearing completion. Currently, all of the mainline asphalt paving is complete. Remaining work includes traffic signal equipment upgrades and placement of the final permanent stripe. Work is anticipated to be complete in the next few weeks. This $4.5 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen.