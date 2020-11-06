MDOT reports crash on I-55 at Woodrow Wilson exit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Interstate 55 at the Woodrow Wilson exit (98A).

The crash happened Friday, November 6 just before 5:30 a.m.

No word on how the crash started.

Drivers should expect delays in the northbound lanes.

