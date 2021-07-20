MDOT to conduct contraflow drill in Pike, Lincoln counties

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency will hold a contraflow exercise on I-55 in Pike and Lincoln counties. The drill will take place on Thursday, July 22, and include the mobilization of manpower to several exits along the interstate.

According to MDOT, the current I-55 contraflow plan turns all four lanes of interstate traffic northbound to aid in the evacuation of the lower parishes of Louisiana as well as some parts of South Mississippi during severe tropical events.

The drill will allow MDOT personnel an opportunity to test equipment and practice their role in contraflow prior to the peak of hurricane season.

Leaders said traffic should not be impacted by the drill. However, drivers should be aware of MDOT personnel along the route. The exits and traffic lanes will not be closed for the drill.