MDWFP: New exhibit reveals biomechanics of robot animals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will present a new award-winning STEM exhibit, “The Robot Zoo.” It will be open through April 26, 2020.

Visitors can explore the biomechanics of complex, larger-than-life animal robots to discover how real animals work. In the robot animals, muscles become pistons, intestines become filtering pipes, and brains become computers.

Sensory activities include “Swat the Fly,” a test of the visitor’s reaction time, and “Sticky Feet,” where visitors using special hand pads can try to stick like flies to a sloped surface. Triggering the “Tongue Gun” demonstrates how a real chameleon shoots out its long, sticky-tipped tongue to reel in a meal.

For more information, call (601) 576-6000 or visit www.mdwfp.com/museum.