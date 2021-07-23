Mega Millions jackpot increases to $140 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $140 million, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC). Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $174 million.

Leaders with the MLC, said the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $65,000.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, July 27, drawing is anticipated to roll to $70,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.