MEMA urges neighbors to be prepared for earthquakes

JACKSON,Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging neighbors to be prepared for earthquakes, even though the number of earthquakes that occur in the state is small.

MEMA said everyone should stay as safe as possible during an earthquake, be aware that some earthquakes are actually foreshocks and a larger earthquake might occur, minimize your movements to a few steps to a nearby safe place and stay indoors until the shaking has stopped and you are sure exiting is safe.

