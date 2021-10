JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Working Together Mississippi will host a memorial service honoring the lives of the 10,000 Mississippi residents who have died since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clergy leaders and others across the state will join in prayers and toll bells to honor those who have died.

The event will be held on Tuesday, November 2 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Smith Park in Jackson.