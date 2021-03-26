Memphis man donates water filters to Jackson community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson water crisis impacted hundreds of people for over a month. Although the water has been restored, they’re still a lot of mistrust and questions on if it’s safe to drink.

Memphis native Thomas Williams heard about the crisis and wanted to help. He teamed up with United Way of the Capital Area and Councilman Aaron Banks to donate 24 water filters and a few gallons of water for Councilman Banks to pass out in his ward.

Williams said he started a GoFundMe and first reached out to family and friends. From there, as donations came in, he was able to purchase everything, but also bring awareness to others about the water crisis.

Williams said this is just a small donation, but Councilman Banks is using this to challenge the community.

“We got a good man that drove down from Memphis to bring this to only help 24 citizens, but there are a lot more people that need this help and so anybody whose willing step Jackson better.”

Councilman Banks said it’s good Samaritans like Williams that will help restore Jackson.