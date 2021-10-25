Mendenhall woman dies in crash on MS 541

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mendenhall woman died after a crash in Simpson County on Monday, October 25.

According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, the crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. on MS 541 near Chess Warren Road. He said a 2007 Pontiac G6, which was being driven by 65-year-old Minnie Carter, of Mendenhall, left the road and hit an embankment.

Carter was taken to the hospital. The passenger, 88-year-old Martha Harris, of Mendenhall, died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

