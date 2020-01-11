Mentor program to teach children how to avoid life of crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A program that could help fight crime in the city of Jackson is another step closer to becoming a reality.

Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba compares violence to the flu. He says it’s just as contagious. ​

As Rukia Lumumba, his sister, found during 11 months of meeting with those who start violence to those who fall victim, to surgeons at UMMC and educators, the People’s Advocacy Institute put together a list of recommendations to support ​the initiative and move forward. ​

The credible messenger is someone who has been through the justice system and is a mentor to a young person who may be headed toward a life of crime and helps to get them back on track. ​

​The People’s Advocacy Institute hopes to launch the program mid-spring.