Meridian, Miss. (WJTV) – A Meridian man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On December 20, 2019, FBI agents heard Carnell Denman, 43, and a co-defendant discussing the purchase of methamphetamine. Surveillance captured Denman arrive at the buy location and ultimately leave the location after a short visit.

Denman was involved in a traffic stop revealing his possession of 325.20 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, a semi-automatic pistol and four loaded pistol magazines.

Denman pled guilty on December 22 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.