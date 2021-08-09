Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi to host Children First Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Methodist Children’s Homes (MCH) of Mississippi announced the Children First Gala will celebrate the organization’s 125th anniversary.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Country Club. Celebrations will include an interactive history display, a silent auction and a program. Dinner will also be provided.

“This year’s Children First Gala not only represents the strong history of our organization, but also the culmination of 125 years of community, church, and employee partnerships.Everyone coming together is essential in bringing hope and healing to hurting children in Mississippi. I am so thankful to be a part of such a rich history and to be able to continue these partnerships in order to serve children and families for years to come,” said Devon Loggins, President and CEO.

Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of civil rights activists Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, will serve as keynote speaker.