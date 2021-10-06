Metro Jackson AHA to host senior food drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metro Jackson American Heart Association (AHA) will partner with the Magnolia Medical Foundation to provide food boxes to senior citizens in need in the metro area.

The food boxes will only be available to ages 60 and older on Thursday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Mississippi Food Network will provide the food and recipients can accept both shelf-stable items and fresh/frozen goods like lean meats and vegetables.

The drive-thru pick will be held at 256 East Fortification Street in Jackson.