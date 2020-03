JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)— While many school districts are closing across the country due to the Coronavirus–in the Metro, most students will return to school when Spring Break ends on Monday.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal will be closed on Monday and reopen Tuesday.



Clinton, Canton, and Madison Schools will be open Monday.



Rankin and Jackson schools have not canceled any classes.



Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says schools will only be canceled if there is a significant threat to the district.