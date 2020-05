JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle fire on I-55 North of the Vaughn exit Saturday evening.

The Jackson Fire Department arrived to the scene to put out the fire. According to MHP, no one was hurt.

Information has not been released as to how the fire started.

Vehicle fire along I-55 North of the Vaughn exit near mile marker 135

