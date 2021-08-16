MHP trooper injured in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was involved in single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 18 in Rankin County on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Rockhill Road. According to preliminary reports, the trooper was traveling eastbound on the highway en route to an accident with his emergency equipment activated when his vehicle hydroplaned.

The trooper lost control of the vehicle, left the road and overturned. The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash, and he was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for observation.

This crash is currently under investigation by the MHP Crash Reconstruction Division.