Millsaps College featured in the Princeton Review’s “Best 387 Colleges” for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College has been named one of the best institutions of higher learning for undergraduates by the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” guide, which is published by The Princeton Review. Millsaps is the only private college in Mississippi, and one of only two institutions in the state, listed in this year’s guide.

Colleges are chosen based on data collected by The Princeton Review, including surveys of students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.

“The inclusion of Millsaps College in this year’s listing by The Princeton Review reinforces what is already known by our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the college,” said Dr. Rob Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “We offer students a learning and living experience, supported by the best faculty, that is unmatched by any other college or university in Mississippi or, for that matter, our region.”