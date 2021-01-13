Millsaps College offers community enrichment classes virtually

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College’s Office of Executive & Continuing Education is offering the winter session of Community Enrichment classes virtually for the first time beginning in January.

“Our enrichment classes have long provided an open opportunity for the public to pursue hobbies or develop professionally. Now, with classes moving fully online, it’s even easier for people all across the state to join us while still experiencing the quality instruction that lifelong learners can have at Millsaps,” said LeAnne Brewer, Director of Executive & Continuing Education at Millsaps.

Classes are open to the public and cover diverse topics like mindfulness-based stress reduction, sign language, military medicine during the Civil War, time management and CliftonStrengths (formerly known as StrengthsFinder).

In addition to enrichment, Millsaps also offers after-hours professional development options. These classes help business professionals advance their career skills in areas like presentation skills or project management.

Members of the community are invited to enroll by browsing enrichment classes at bit.ly/millsapsenrichment21 and professional development classes at bit.ly/millsapsprofessionaldevelopment.

