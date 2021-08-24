Milwaukee Tool to expand operations in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Milwaukee Tool, a manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools and other items, will expand its presence in Mississippi by leasing a space in Clinton. The project is a more than $7 million corporate investment.

“I am excited for the expansion of Milwaukee tool into Clinton. Nothing has the ability to change the upward trajectory of a community and region like jobs at a nationally recognized employer like Milwaukee Tool. Milwaukee is consistently ranked as a top place to work around the country. I believe that our residents and their families will benefit for generations to come from the job opportunities available with this company. I am grateful for the relentless work of Gabriel Prado and Richard Copeland in pulling this expansion into Clinton together. Just another example of why Clinton is pro-business and a great place for businesses to prosper,” said Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher.

Milwaukee Tool last expanded in Mississippi in April, announcing plans to construct a facility in Grenada. With the announcement of that expansion, the company committed to creating 1,200 overall jobs in the region within eight years.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, expand in the State of Mississippi. The Clinton facility is critical to ensuring we can continuously deliver disruptive solutions to our end users and distribution partners with speed and agility,” said Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman

For the Clinton expansion, Milwaukee Tool will lease 357,000 square-feet of the 730,000 square-foot building located at 1001 Industrial Park Drive. The company will invest more than $7 million to establish the new facility which will act as an expansion of its current facility in Jackson. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.

The new facility is expected to be operational in November, and Milwaukee Tool will begin posting jobs online soon.