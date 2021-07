CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Milwaukee Tool will host a job fair in the City of Clinton on Wednesday, July 21. The job fair will be held at the Wood Activity Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following positions are available:

Assembly line

Material handlers

CNC operator

Bandsaw

Quality tech

Advanced maintenance

Maintenance tech

You can fill out an application online.