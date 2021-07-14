Missing Jefferson County man found safe

UPDATE:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said a missing man has been found. According to Bailey, Edward Anderson was found safe.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies are working to find a missing 44-year-old man.

According to investigators, Edward Anderson, Jr., of Fayette was last seen on Monday, July 12, 2021. Family members said he has not answered his phone.

If you know where Anderson is located, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3403.