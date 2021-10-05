Mississippi Ag Museum to host annual Pumpkin Adventure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Pumpkin Adventure October 6-9, 13-16 and 20-23.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Pumpkin Adventure includes a hayride around the museum grounds, milk and cookies, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, a corn pit, a straw maze and a small pumpkin of choice to take home.

Admission price for the annual Pumpkin Adventure is $8.00 per person. Children ages two and under will receive free admission.

