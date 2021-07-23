Mississippi Aquarium to make statewide tour stops in marine van

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will be traveling on a state tour in the Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van, and they will arrive at the Neshoba County Fair on Thursday, July 29.

“This educational tour aligns perfectly with our three mission pillars — education, conservation and community,” Aquarium Public Relations and Communications Manager Jeff Clark said. “We will be stopping in several cities along the way, educating them about the animals, conservation and what we do at their Aquarium. We want the people of Mississippi to know about their Aquarium and the educational and conversational efforts we do for the greater Mississippi community. It also will give children an opportunity to see some animals they may not see often.”

Tour dates are as follows:

Monday, July 26 Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 Lee County Library (Tupelo) 10:00 a.m. Aberdeen Parks and Rec 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28 Starkville Public Library 10:00 a.m. Columbus-Lowndes Public Library 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 Neshoba County Fair

Friday, July 30 Mississippi Children’s Museum (Jackson) 10:00 a.m. Madison Public Library 1:00 p.m.



They will be joined by Bob, a ball python, Moses, a Gulf Coast Box turtle and Katniss, a red-footed tortoise. The educational experience is free to the public and will be outdoors.